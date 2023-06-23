HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor announced on Thursday the release of compliance audits of district courts and county government offices in 25 counties. Where applicable, the audit reports note any necessary adjustments and include recommendations for stronger internal controls.
McKean County Treasurer was in compliance for hunting licenses from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2021, and for fishing and dog licenses from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2021.
Potter County Probation Office was in compliance with state laws and regulations applicable to the collection of monies on behalf of the Commonwealth, for the period of Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2021, except where noted. The auditors concluded inadequate controls over manual receipts, though the report noted the office complied with previous audit recommendations.
“These compliance audits determine whether all funds that are collected on behalf of the state have been correctly reported and promptly remitted to the appropriate state agency,” DeFoor said.