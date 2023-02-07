HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor announced the release of compliance audits of district courts and county government offices in Beaver, Berks, Chester, Clarion, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Montour, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Sullivan and Tioga counties.
For Elk County, the auditors conclude that, for the period January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2021, the district court, in all significant respects, complied with state laws and regulations applicable to the collection of moneys on behalf of the Commonwealth, including whether they have been correctly assessed, reported, and promptly remitted. The full report can be found at District Court 59-3-03 (www.paauditor.gov/Media/Default/Reports/cty59303Elk010523.pdf).