HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy DeFoor announced an audit of Otto Township Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Association showed two findings.
The findings indicated an untimely deposit of state aid and an inadequate record of meeting minutes. According to the report, the 2021 state aid allocation of $5,557 was given to the VFRA on Oct. 14, but was not deposited until February of 2022. The association said the delay was due to an oversight.
The second finding alleged inadequate taking of minutes during meetings, which the association said was due to turnover in the secretary position.
Relief association personnel agreed with both findings, DeFoor stated.
“Relief associations provide vital support to Pennsylvania’s dedicated first responders,” DeFoor said. “Our audits make sure state aid is used to equip and protect volunteer firefighters.”
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2022, $66.7 million went to 2,514 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
The department is required by law to audit volunteer fire relief associations and municipal pension plans that receive state aid through the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.
