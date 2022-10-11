School

Bradford Area High School homecoming begins on Thursday with a pep rally and bonfire, then on Friday will be the parade and game against St. Marys. Saturday night the homecoming dance will be held at the high school.

Since the schools of Bradford Area School District have opened their doors to students this year, it has been a busy, yet productive few months.

At Monday night’s meeting of the Bradford Area School board, Superintendent Katy Pude congratulated the high school for a successful career and technical education audit, as well as congratulating the Bradford Marching Owls band for bringing home first place during the competition in Girard.

