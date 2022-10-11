Since the schools of Bradford Area School District have opened their doors to students this year, it has been a busy, yet productive few months.
At Monday night’s meeting of the Bradford Area School board, Superintendent Katy Pude congratulated the high school for a successful career and technical education audit, as well as congratulating the Bradford Marching Owls band for bringing home first place during the competition in Girard.
“The Autumn Classic was amazing and if you haven’t seen our band students, I wish you would,” said Pude. “They took first place at the competition in Girard because they are really outstanding!”
As for the recent CTE audit of the high school, Pude stated the auditors informed her after the completion of the audit that “it was the most impressive high school program that they had audited” — Using descriptive words such as superb and outstanding, they praised everything from the school climate, the cafeteria workers and the organization of the teachers and principal.
Over the weekend, the tenth Reading Under the Lights event was held at the Bradford High School football field. “It was very well attended and there are rave reviews about it on social media. A huge thank you to Heather Bell, who has organized the event once again and also to the ELF Fund for purchasing all of the provided books.”
School board members voted unanimously to grant tenure to Thomas O’Brien and Linnea Pollock, in accordance with school code.
A new position, classroom monitor, was created and also approved by the board. The new position is different from the position of substitute teachers — by pay and responsibility.
Also approved by the board was the resignation of Special Education Aide Laquietta Ladlee, as well as the hiring of part-time bus drivers Vicki Niver and Sean Williams. Full-time student aide Denise Sampson’s hire was also approved unanimously.
In addition to the hires above, the board also approved the hiring of 12 additional individuals as substitute teachers, a custodian and a bus driver.
Coaches for the 2022-23 were approved during Monday’s meeting as well: Martin Bechelli will be the head varsity girls’ basketball coach and Katherine Moyer will be the assistant boys’ and girls’ swim coach. Miranda DiStasio will be the advisor for the middle school cheerleaders.
The board also discussed the student group, Be Kind to Your Mind Club, which received unanimous approval from the board to become an official high school club. This designation will now allow them to fundraise.
Senior class President Sayge Bruno also took a moment at the beginning of her monthly update to congratulate the marching band on their win. She also was proud to announce that through fundraising students were able to raise over $200 to donate to pediatric cancer research in recognition of Pediatric Cancer Month.
Bruno relayed that the high school students have a very busy week ahead, beyond the normal stresses of their everyday classes. Each day after school this week students from each grade 7th through 12th will be working on constructing and decorating homecoming floats between 3:30 and 8 p.m. The finished floats will be featured in the homecoming parade at 5 p.m. Friday before the game against St. Marys begins at 7 p.m.
Thursday, students will take a much needed break from their float preparations to attend the second pep rally of the year before the homecoming bonfire which will be held in the evening at the Bradford Volunteer Fire Department on Interstate Parkway. The homecoming dance itself will be held on Saturday evening at the high school.
An Honor Flight Luncheon and parade are scheduled at noon on Oct. 21 in the Health room at the high school. There will be seating available for 50 individuals, please RSVP to Pude as soon as possible. In attendance will be four Vietnam veterans and an Iraq veteran who will be participating in the flight.
The next scheduled meeting of the Bradford Area School Board will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.