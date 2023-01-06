HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy DeFoor on Thursday announced audit reports have been released for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations (VFRAs) in several areas, including Shinglehouse in Potter County.
“Relief associations provide vital support to Pennsylvania’s dedicated first responders,” DeFoor said. “Our audits make sure state aid is used to equip and protect volunteer firefighters.”
The audit for Shinglehouse Volunteer Firefighters Relief Association showed no findings.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2022, $66.7 million went to 2,514 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.