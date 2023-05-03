Summer camps are back at Pitt-Bradford with more than a dozen offerings in athletics, outdoors, STEM, ceramics and camping for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Camps take place June 5 through Aug. 5 and costs range from free wrestling prospect camp to $250 for a three-day canoe trip.
Grades listed are for the fall of 2023. For more information or to register for camps visit upb.pitt.edu/summer, call Conference and Event Services at (814) 362-5053 or emailCampsUPB@pitt.edu.
Athletics camps
Youth Baseball Clinic with head baseball coach Zach Foster, grades kindergarten through 6 will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 21 and 10 a.m. to noon on July 22. The $50 cost per player includes a T-shirt. Children will learn the fundamentals of baseball, including hitting, fielding and base running, as well as time management, teamwork and living an active lifestyle.
Baseball Prospects Clinics with Foster, grades 9 through 12 will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 4 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5. The $100 cost per player includes a T-shirt. Players will discover the keys to the throwing program and the base of their pitching identity. They’ll also identify whether they’re a vertical or horizontal hip mover and learn to control the running game. The camp will include a tour of campus.
Youth Basketball Camp with head basketball coaches Jesse DeLoof and Kaserra Owens, grades 3 through 9 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 16 through 20. The $150 cost includes a T-shirt. Players should pack their own lunches. Campers will develop skills, improve team play and gain an overall understanding of the game.
Soccer Camp with head soccer coaches Melissa Graham and Nate Whitehurst, grades 3 through 9 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12 through 15. The $125 cost includes a T-shirt. Students will learn the basic skills of soccer through drills and games.
Swim Camp with head swim coach Chelsea Schwab, grades 3-9 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on July 17 through July 20. The $150 cost will include a T-shirt. Sibling discount for two or more children, $125 per child. This camp was designed for competitive swimmers and will focus on developing skills in all strokes, starts and turns, dryland training and team fun. Training will include large-group instruction, small-group skills and drills, individual technique video analysis and dryland skills development.
Junior Lifeguard Camp with head swim coach Chelsea Schwab, grades 6 through 9 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 5 through June 8. The $150 cost includes a T-shirt. Sibling discount for two or more children, $125 per child. This camp will prepare students for a full lifeguarding course when they turn 15 and help strengthen their swimming skills and endurance. Campers will learn how to rescue people from the water, administer CPR and use the AED, and to help someone who is choking, work as a team, and remain calm and offer aid during an emergency.
Youth and Prospect Wrestling Camps with head wrestling coach Blake Heim and Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA Division I Champion Cole Matthews. Youth wrestlers grades 3-9 will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 7 through June 9. The $100 cost includes a T-shirt. Campers will learn wrestling techniques and wrestle. Prospect camp grades 10, 11 and 12 will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 10. Free. Prospects will take part in a two-hour practice and tour of campus.
Science, technology,
engineering and math camps
Video Game Development with computer information systems and technology with instructor Jeremy Callinan, for grades 6-9 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on July 17, 19 and 21. The $75 cost includes a T-shirt. Get an introduction to the current game-development toolkits for PC, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. Use C Sharp and JavaScript to learn video game programming, game mechanics and coding for common game scenarios. Learn about 3D modeling and how it’s created, game testing and how to publish a game for the public to download using Unity.
Virtual Reality World with computer information systems and technology with instructor Jeremy Callinan, grades 6-9 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on July 10, 12 and 14. The $75 fee includes a T-shirt. Check out the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index, Nintendo Switch Labo, and more interactive augmented reality and virtual reality experiences. Experience VR/AR multiplayer games, art VR programs like Google Tilt Brush, and learn about creating games and environments using Unity and other popular technologies. Campers will also learn how to create their own VR apps and experience the VR world embracing the future digital space — the Metaverse.
Crime Scene Investigation – Help Solve Case 16701 with Dr. Robin Choo and Dr. Charles Choo, for grades 7-9 will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10-14. The $110 cost will include a T-shirt and lunch daily in the KOA Dining Room. Solve the disappearance of absent-minded, good-natured Prof. Smith. Learn how to investigate a crime scene: lift fingerprints, take shoe castings, study DNA fingerprinting, analyze blood splatter and more. Use chemistry, biology and physics to solve mini crimes along the way. Topics include forensic geology, anthropology, toxicology and entomology, along with crime scene investigation.
Fun with Engineering Technology with Dr. Beth Rezaie, Dr. Michael Liu, Dr. Matt Kropf and Aaron Straus, grades 8 through 12 will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 26-30. The $110 cost includes a T-shirt. Learn about sustainability, get an introduction to design engineering and conduct experiments in Pitt-Bradford’s new George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building.
Allegheny Institute of Natural History River Scholars with Dr. Ovidiu Frantescu for grades 9-12 will be held from 9 a.m. July 9 until noon July 12. The $250 cost includes meals and a T-shirt. This camp is for those who are interested in all aspects of the environment and earth sciences. Canoe down the Allegheny River each day and investigate, discuss and approach various topics of interest. The group will tent camp along the river and have evening educational activities.
Arts camp
Ceramics for Beginners with Kitty Moyer for grades 6-12 will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. from June 12 through June 22. The $50 cost includes a T-shirt. Learn how to work with clay through hand building techniques like coils, slabs and pinch pots. Beginners and more experienced artists are welcome to attend. Make mini monster planters and cups to take home.