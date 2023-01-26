The Area Transportation Authority’s planned construction of a transit center in Bradford hit a temporary snag on Tuesday, but the project will move forward.

During the Tuesday night Bradford City Council meeting, four motions on the agenda concerning the demolition of three properties and erection of new construction, to the west of 21 East Corydon Street, were read but not seconded and no vote was taken. The reading of the motions tables them for 21 days, according to City Administrator Chris Lucco. If no vote is taken within the 21 days from their reading, the motions will automatically pass.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos