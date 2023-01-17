Board Members of Bradford’s Historical Architectural Review Board (HARB) met with representatives from the City of Bradford and Area Transportation Authority (ATA) on Monday afternoon to discuss the proposed demolition of properties for new construction of the ATA building.
Chairman of HARB, Sally Costik, opened the meeting and immediately began discussing the petition received from the City of Bradford and ATA, to fully demolish 20 Congress Street.
This address was originally built in 1923 as a meat market, Costik mentioned before taking a vote the board took a vote to demolish this building. All board members present voted, unanimously, to demolish this structure.
The next property in question before the board, 22 Congress Street was built in 1922, confirmed Costik. “It was originally built to house a bakery however the wife lost her hand in a horrific baking accident,” so it didn’t survive as a bakery for long. Later, the space was used for an Ophthalmologist office for the eye doctor, Dr. Danny, and in recent years has been used for nothing more than storage/warehouse space and antique items displayed in the windows. The board voted unanimously on this property as well, in favor of demolition.
The last property for potential demolition before the HARB Board on Monday, better known as the Siemen’s Tire building, is located at 11 East Corydon Street. Costik reported to the board that she was recently in the building, which is “vastly empty” with “a lot of pigeons residing on the third floor.” Although, the board did report that some of the larger functional and display items would be repurposed and utilized elsewhere, such as the sign, spiral staircases, possibly a car lift, gears and items used for industrial design. Once again, the board voted unanimously to proceed with the demolition of this structure, as well.
Last on the agenda, and the purpose for the demolition of the aforementioned properties, is the new construction on a 40’ by 100’ section of parcel, directly to the west of 21 East Corydon Street, of an ATA building.
The ATA building will be a new Multi-Modal ATA Center designed to “bring people into the core district of Bradford,” said ATA Chief Operating Officer Dessa Chittester.
After a bit of discussion and with a notation concerning the fencing to be a decorative type aluminum to be approved later by the HARB Board, Jeff Andrews, board vice-chairman, made a motion to approve the application for the new building.
“It’s always hard to go new in a historic district, but your team has done really well — I commend you (Dessa) for how it came out and for your many years of work on this project,” Andrews said.