Board Members of Bradford’s Historical Architectural Review Board (HARB) met with representatives from the City of Bradford and Area Transportation Authority (ATA) on Monday afternoon to discuss the proposed demolition of properties for new construction of the ATA building.

Chairman of HARB, Sally Costik, opened the meeting and immediately began discussing the petition received from the City of Bradford and ATA, to fully demolish 20 Congress Street.

