The weekend was busy throughout the region. Summer is not over yet. There is still a lot to do.
Beginning in Bradford, the 2023 Festa Italiana wrapped up on Saturday with the tradition of fireworks over the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Throughout the weekend, visitors dodged the rain but did not let it stop the fun. Children enjoyed the games and bouncy play areas, while everyone devoured the assortment of food. Lemon cake was offered for the first time this year, and it sold out quickly. This year’s music was also a huge hit for the crowds. But, the fireworks on the final night will always be hailed as “Complimenti, molto ben fatto!” or Good job, very well done.
As the I-Fest was underway, the Swedish Fest was just getting started this weekend. On Saturday, the rain could not dampen the spirit of the community for the Swedish Festival’s favorite activity — the Seneca Resources-sponsored parade, “a cornerstone of the festival,” according to the Mount Jewett Mayor Brittany Howard. This year’s parade included the 2022 pet contest winner Julie Davis and Ringo the turtle zooming down the street in their blue and gold side-by-side all-terrain vehicle; a red farm tractor from J&T Produce hauling a float of corn stalks and friendly faces; and a float from the Mount Jewett Sportsmans Club decked out with geese, hunters and fishermen, and a flyer for the 50th anniversary Big Buck Contest later this month.
The McKean County Fair held its tractor-parade and -touch on Saturday, and on Sunday evening, a ribbon cutting for the new Memorial Grange Hall as well as opening ceremonies and vespers were held. The weather was much calmer for these events.
Today is opening day at the fair, rides open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. The miniature horse pull is at 6 p.m. and the Grand Parade is scheduled for 7 p.m., a mounted shooting competition is at 7:30 p.m. and Brianna Blankenship performs live at 8 p.m.