KANE — Last year during the month of August, ArtWorks on the Summit displayed creative work done in the theme of the “Blue Heron.”
That display was dedicated to the memory of long-time ArtWorks member Betsy Wile, who passed away in early 2022. This year ArtWorks is continuing with a special August show, with the theme shortened this year to simply “Blue.”
Artists are invited to submit work to be displayed that can represent anything blue — consider the variations of the color blue of course — from cobalt, to azure, cerulean, ultramarine, indigo, navy, turquoise or even aqua — but also consider blue moods — like ‘out of the blue,’ blues music, clear blue skies, blue jeans, true blue, blue moon, bluegrass.
Anyone interested in submitting work may bring that work into ArtWorks during open hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will be a short form to fill out with the submission. This short form is also available on the ArtWorks website, www.artinthewilds.org.
All accepted submissions are to be displayed Aug. 17 through Sept. 16, however not every submission is guaranteed to be accepted.