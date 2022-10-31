Allegheny Mountain Arts Gallery set to display artwork by University of Pittsburgh at Bradford student Christine Troll from Nov. 5 through 27. An opening reception is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m., Nov. 5, with pizza and a meet and greet with Troll.

Troll’s exhibition at the Allegheny Mountain Arts Gallery will be the gallery’s third featured artist exhibition.

