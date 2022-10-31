Allegheny Mountain Arts Gallery set to display artwork by University of Pittsburgh at Bradford student Christine Troll from Nov. 5 through 27. An opening reception is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m., Nov. 5, with pizza and a meet and greet with Troll.
Troll’s exhibition at the Allegheny Mountain Arts Gallery will be the gallery’s third featured artist exhibition.
One of her pieces in the show, “Lockdown Sanity,” is also part of the national Andy Warhol Museum Gen-Z Time Capsule Project online. Attendees of the opening reception will have the opportunity to ask Troll about the story and meaning behind this piece as well as her other artwork.
She is an intern at the gallery and a senior Interdisciplinary arts major at Pitt-Bradford, pursuing minors in psychology as well as a digital graphic design. She is studying in the pre-art therapy and pre-music therapy pre-professional tracks. She plans to attend graduate school after the spring to eventually help others as a PA Board Licensed and Certified Art Therapist.
The Allegheny Mountain Arts Gallery, 181 Main Street, is open from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and owned by two local artists: Rick Minard and Greg Souchik. Local art is constantly on display and for sale at the gallery, in addition to antiques, gifts, t-shirts, mugs, art classes, and exhibits by visiting artists.