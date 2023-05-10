Way out on East Valley Road in East Smethport, past several pastures of cattle and a few goats, you will find a driveway on the right with a bright red-roofed barn. On the second floor of the barn is where you will find Kent W. Smith of Kent W. Smith Studio working on his next piece of art or artful furniture.
Smith has been dabbling in different mediums lately, from live-edge, locally sourced wood to corrugated metal, and is stepping into others like fiber arts and hopes to be making brooms in the future.
The barn, his studio, is not yet complete. It should have been completed in September of last year, he said, but it has taken on a schedule of its own.
“We had been working in the two-car garage. We did most of what is here in the garage. The poly and epoxy was done in the basement,” Smith said.
That hasn’t stopped him.
Smith and wood-crafter Dave Inman, started adding machinery to the studio as soon as there was a floor to put it on. The big doors to the second floor are not even installed yet, but the artisans couldn’t wait.
So he started working in metal.
“Today I came in and drew up pigs and these are the pigs. Everyday I get a new idea,” he said. There are accessories for the animals that he was working on as well — sunglasses for the pigs, a basket, flowers — just things to add to the silhouette.
“The pigs, they were looking so serious, making fedoras and sombreros, maybe a little lipstick on the pigs — So much fun with the metal. Sometimes I am out until dark,” he said. “My wife enjoys it; I would like her to get involved, too.”
He will have some of the corrugated metal magnets at a few of the farmer’s markets this summer. “Every other Saturday in Turtlepoint, there is one, I want to head over and take them with me,” he said with the magnets on display. “It has been fun — making hearts and stars. I have barely left. I come up and lose track of time.”
The bigger pieces are made to stand without falling over in the yard. And, there are a few indoor pieces as well. Jumping horses, big stars and moons, a duck in a picture frame on an easel — something for everyone.
The barn is a special place for Smith, because it adds one more element of locally sourced materials to what he does.
“Not one stick of wood in this place is Home Depot wood, it is all locally sourced. Everything except the floor. Cement blocks came from a third generation company in Shinglehouse. Wood, all the structural parts, was forested and all sourced locally and Rodger VanGorder owns a mill a mile away and he cut it for me,” Smith said.
Smith bought all the equipment and machines but can’t make any of the wood projects because the barn isn’t finished yet.
“I use locally sourced, sustainable hardwoods to create original wood furniture that is both functional and beautiful. Most of the wood I have is sourced and milled locally, and I have sources for over 20 species of other hardwoods,” Smith said.
Other items Smith has ready to go in addition to rustic, farmhouse pieces that depict barnyard animals and livestock are unique, live edge furniture pieces. The studio, while not yet complete, has an assortment of items Smith plans to take to vendor fairs and other places for people to see his work.
He said, “There is lots for people to choose from,” and pointing to one bench in particular, “That’s the one we are most proud of, the one with live edge on the legs too — the one with the blue inlay. It was handcrafted, like all the others, but this was the first one with color. It turned out beautiful.”
Most of Smith’s work is slab and custom furniture, gun and kitchen cabinets, step stools, as well as tin art.
He will also work with clients to custom create pieces as well. “If a potential client has a piece of material, say a block of wood, they would like me to do a project with, we can get together and work on a design, ideas, what they want to see,” Smith added. Though, he said, not everyone has a big hunk of wood in their yard. He will work with clients who have ideas with or without them bringing him materials.
Smith said he would like to network with other artisans, “I’m brand new, I’d like to meet area craftsmen and expand my knowledge of the local arts, too.”
To reach Smith, call (551) 804-6969. He is ready to make something beautiful from something local.