COUDERSPORT — Regionally known as “Coudy Santa,” Pete Wyatt will conduct a three-part Santa School workshop at the Potter County Artisan Co-op, 227 N. Main St.
Wyatt received instruction from National Santa Tim Connaghan in 2011 and was employed at Santa’s Workshop, North Pole, near Lake Placid, N.Y., in 2012. Later he spent three years as the first Santa at Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson, N.J.
Topics covered at the Coudersport workshop include creating an image of Santa, business and marketing tips, opportunities for appearances by Santa, professional tips and more.
The workshop will be held 7 to 9 p.m. on three Tuesdays, Oct. 3, 10 and 17. The cost is $20 for each class or $50 for all three. Registration is required. Call (814) 274-8165 to register or for more information.