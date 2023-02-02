KANE — Planning for the 2023 Art in the Wilds show is underway and the deadline for artists to apply is less than a month away. The show seeks artists and artisans who are creating quality fine art and fine craft. Art in the Wilds works to provide a balanced show with a variety of media that represents the best of the region. New artists are encouraged to apply.

Applications are due March 1. The 2023 Art in the Wilds event will be held Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 and the show goes on rain or shine in the shade of Evergreen Park. Artists may set up Friday evening and a reception for the artists will follow.

