KANE — Kane’s 17th Annual Art in the Wilds art show is in the works. The popular fine art and fine crafts show will be held Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fine artists and artisans submitted applications and photos to a jury panel which decided on the final slate of participants for the 2023 show. Artists were chosen for the quality of their work, and with consideration to balancing the variety of media.
Last year the artists were thrilled to be back doing a live show because they missed the interaction with the browsers and buyers in their booths. The Art in the Wilds committee has been planning throughout the year, and again will be planning for a safe show for everyone.
Art in the Wilds welcomes the following artists to the 2023 show: in Ceramics/Pottery — Lana Heckendorn, Karen McKee, Krysta Robinson, Amanda Wolf and Francine Zajac; Fiber arts — Pamela Bartl, Connie Blair, Debbie Penley and Jill Rouke; Glass — Amy Hahn, Michelle Hoff and Kalpana Lehman; Jewelry — Gerina Faison, Peggy Houser, Christina Krautz, Donna Little, LeAnne Marquis, Deborah Moyer, Kaylee Taylor and Diane Wright; Leather — Elie Abdelahad; Mixed Media — Victor and Megan Huston-Field and Dawn Johnson; Painting/Drawing — Chandler Beatty, Al Dornisch, Denise Drummond, Laura Gardner, Jack Paluh, Ellen Paquette and Alexis Rodefer; Photography — Jane Axman, Larry Downey, Rocky Holland, Gene Pembroke and Curt Weinhold; Sculpture — Anthony Arkus; and Wood — Gregg Kristophel, Jack Northrop and Robert Vrboncic.
Art in the Wilds is a family friendly event and a great way to enjoy a day at Evergreen Park. Each year the two-day show draws thousands of people from throughout western Pennsylvania and New York.
“This wonderful art show would not be possible without the support of our generous community-minded sponsors,” said Julie Cleland, president of Art in the Wilds.
As a 501©3 non profit organization, Art in the Wilds is able to promote the show with local and regional advertising. Donations also provide needed services for the weekend.
Supporters include grants from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the Kane Community Development Foundation, the Cleland Endowment and the Northwest Charitable Foundation. Major sponsorships include Zook Motors and Ed and Julie Malmstrom. In addition, Art in the Wilds partners with several organizations including the Kane Chamber of Commerce, Allegheny National Forest Vacation Bureau, PA Route 6, and the Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania.
For more information visit www.artinthewilds.org or Facebook.