The arraignment for the Lewis Run-based state trooper accused of DUI on the job has been postponed until at least Jan. 12.

Austin James Mac Burney, 29, of Cooksburg, who is currently suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case, is charged with DUI/unsafe driving, and DUI/BAC .08-.1%, both misdemeanors; and failure to keep right and disregarding a traffic lane, summary offenses.

