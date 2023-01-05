The arraignment for the Lewis Run-based state trooper accused of DUI on the job has been postponed until at least Jan. 12.
Austin James Mac Burney, 29, of Cooksburg, who is currently suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case, is charged with DUI/unsafe driving, and DUI/BAC .08-.1%, both misdemeanors; and failure to keep right and disregarding a traffic lane, summary offenses.
He had been scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday before District Judge David Engman in Kane, but the hearing was postponed first until Jan. 9, then again to Jan. 12 at 1 p.m.
Burney is represented by attorney Mark Todd Aaron of Clarion. Prosecution in the case is being handled by the McKean County District Attorney’s office.
According to the criminal complaint filed with Engman in Kane, on Nov. 27, state police shift supervisor Nicholas Wissinger reported for duty at the Lewis Run barracks at 3 p.m. At about 3:15 p.m., he was told by the morning supervisor, Cpl. Dennis Twigg, that another trooper said he thought he could smell alcohol on Burney prior to the start of his shift, and that Burney’s eyes were bloodshot and glossy.
The trooper told Twigg that Burney “seemed to appear extremely talkative which is not his normal behavior,” the complaint stated. Wissinger said that Burney had already left the station to handle a call in Mount Jewett, operating a state police patrol vehicle, a 2020 Ford Explorer.
Wissinger immediately left the station to go to Burney’s location to speak to him. At 3:37 p.m., Wissinger arrived at Burney’s location on Gallup Avenue in Mount Jewett and began to ask him about alcohol consumption prior to work, which he denied, the complaint stated.
Noting signs of alcohol consumption, Wissinger asked Burney to perform a preliminary breath test, which was positive for alcohol.
Wissinger then transported the trooper back to the barracks where Twigg performed further testing on Burney in Wissinger’s presence. Burney failed field sobriety tests and consented to a blood draw. Twigg and Wissinger placed Burney in handcuffs and took him to Bradford Regional Medical Center for a blood draw, which was sent to a laboratory for analysis.
It came back at .086% for a blood alcohol content; the legal limit is .08%.
Wissinger also obtained the mobile video recording from the police vehicle Burney had driven from Lewis Run to Mount Jewett. He noted the vehicle did not stay in its lane, crossing the double yellow lines on multiple occasions while traveling west on Route 59 and south on Turkey Track Road, the complaint stated. He also observed that the vehicle did not keep right while traveling south on Kushequa Avenue, according to the complaint.
Burney has been with the Lewis Run barracks since his graduation from the state police academy last August.