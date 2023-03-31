HARRISBURG – State Rep. Mike Armanini, R-Dubois, will be hosting a telephone town hall meeting Tuesday, April 4, for constituents in his district.
“This will be a great opportunity to have your state government questions answered or concerns addressed without leaving the comfort of your home,” Armanini said. “You get to pick the topic and offer your opinion.”
Just after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, residents of the 75th Legislative District will receive a telephone invitation to stay on the line and take part in the meeting, which will last approximately one hour. Listeners may come and go as they please and ask a question if they choose to.
The 75th District is made up of the following municipalities: all of Elk County, and the following portions of Clearfield County: the City of Dubois; the townships of Bell, Bloom, Brady, Ferguson, Greenwood, Huston, Penn, Pike, Sandy and Union; and the boroughs of Curwensville, Falls Creek (Clearfield County Portion), Grampian, Mahaffey, New Washington, Newburg and Troutville.