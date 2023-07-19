For the second month in a row, plans for an emergency measure for American Refining Group came up at a Bradford Sanitary Authority meeting.
A preliminary design plan for a fixed boom deployment system that would be installed on Sanitary Authority property near the Tunungwant Creek was brought up in June. Steve Disney, authority executive director, said at the time, “This would consist of ARG installing a storage container which would store absorbent booms and equipment to be deployed in case of an accidental petroleum product release from the ARG Refinery operations. The proposed design also includes equipment to quickly deploy the booms across the creek bed.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, Disney said the authority had additional followup with ARG regarding the project.
“ARG will ensure the cost of the electric installation is included in their budget and will run a utility line item so they can be billed for the cost of the electric usage,” Disney said. “The foundation for underneath the container is designed as 12” of compacted PA2A base gravel and railroad ties.”
The container’s color will match up to color codes the authority provided, and is subject to the authority’s approval.
“Maintenance of the site and equipment will be included in the ARG costs,” he continued. “Inspection of the site will be added to monthly rounds of the ARG (Environment, health and safety) department.”
Disney said ARG doesn’t anticipate more than two vacuum trucks on the access route at the same time, which would allow for changing out trucks while still being able to actively remove any spilled product from the creek.
“Trucks would pull through the BSA gate closest to the creek, turn South and would then back North to the concreted area of the bank,” he explained.
Also at the meeting, authority members heard an update on ongoing issues with the pollutant discharge permits for the treatment plant. The Environmental Protection Agency has accepted the authority’s local limits evaluation, and contributing municipalities have up to four months to approve the permits. The only municipality yet to approve is Lafayette Township.
Disney gave an update on the latest timber sale, explaining harvesting for 165,000 board feet of timber is currently active with a crew from Klondike Timber on site. The $86,561.00 sale will focus on salvaging 106,000 board feet of White Ash which will eventually be destroyed by the Emerald Ash Borer.
In other business, Disney said some water infiltration has been found through the concrete roof at the digester. A concrete sealant sample was applied two weeks ago. A design engineer from Gannett Fleming met with the authority to review the issue and will make a recommendation, likely to drill the affected areas and apply a penetrating sealant.
Some roof issues were noted over the top of the break room on the wastewater treatment plant Phase 3 area. “The insulation is popping/curling up due to the glue not holding tight and the fasteners not holding,” Disney explained. “Representatives from the roofing supplier and manufacturer will be on site (today) to inspect the area.”
He also provided an update on the ongoing assessment of the sanitary and stormwater systems. For the sanitary system, a total of 13,208 lineal feet have been completed including 30 manholes. For the stormwater system, year to date, a total of 18,278 lineal feet have been completed including 172 catch basins and 51 manholes.