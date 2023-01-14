Friendship Table to reopen

Staff at the Friendship Table in Bradford worked hard to make plans to reopen the facility to indoor dining beginning Oct. 10, 2022, which was the first time in two and a half years for such an endeavor. Shown from left are Pat Durolek, assistant cook; Tracey VanGorder, head cook; Jennie Young, kitchen aide; and Joe Doriguzzi, manager.

 Era file photo

Hunger is everywhere, according to Feeding America. We are all just one crisis away from needing assistance from organizations such as Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, who cover 11 Pennsylvania counties — including McKean.

Maybe it’s a job loss, illness, injury, death in the family or an unexpected debt — Food insecurity can affect anyone.

