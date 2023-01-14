Hunger is everywhere, according to Feeding America. We are all just one crisis away from needing assistance from organizations such as Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, who cover 11 Pennsylvania counties — including McKean.
Maybe it’s a job loss, illness, injury, death in the family or an unexpected debt — Food insecurity can affect anyone.
According to the 2022 Feeding America Impact Report, in partnership with their supporters, the Feeding America Network (which includes Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania) helped to provide “5.2 billion meals’ to neighbors facing hunger.”
“The pandemic reminded us that many families are living paycheck to paycheck and hunger can very easily happen to anyone; be it a job loss, illness or simply a reduction in pay. With the price of gas, groceries and goods rising, it is almost certain that food-insecurity for many new families will follow,“ said the Chief Executive Officer of Second Harvest Karen Seggi.
With the price for everything on the rise, Feeding America increased funding by 177%( in 2022) compared to pre-pandemic levels. Last year alone Feeding America awarded $239 million in grants to network food banks, the report stated, which includes the six area organizations in McKean County who partner with Second Harvest.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, who are partnered with Feeding America, also partner with these six organizations in McKean County: Gathered From the Grove, Birch Grove Mennonite at 12 Knapp Road in Port Allegany; and the Bradford YWCA, First United Methodist Church of Bradford, Destinations Bradford, Salvation Army of Bradford, the Mobile Food Pantry at Bradford’s Church of the Ascension and the Friendship Table.
“With inflation being at a 40-year high and most federal programs coming to an end from the pandemic, we have seen a significant increase in those in need of food. Between August and November, there was a 49% increase in the number of children (and individuals overall) who have gone to one of our 390 member agencies for food,” stated Second Harvest Marketing and Media Coordinator Natalie Massing.
The most recent Map the Meal Gap Study from Feeding America states that one in eight people within Second Harvest’s 11-county service area are hungry. Sadly, one in six of those individuals are children.
Just one of the six McKean County organizations that are helping fight to end hunger in McKean County, The Friendship Table, open Monday through Friday from 3 to 5 p.m., serves approximately 120 to 150 meals each and every day in the Bradford area alone, according to manager Joe Doriguzzi.
In 2022, The Friendship Table served a total of 70,501 meals and the number of those seeking assistance continues to remain high, Doriguzzi confirmed.
“We recently held our annual drive and I just wish to express our overall gratitude for all of the generous donations we have received from the Bradford community,” stated Doriguzzi. “Although we will use any donations received, specifically The Friendship Table could currently use donations of cans of tomato sauce, baked beans, mixed vegetables and sandwich bags.”
Luckily, the influx of individuals requiring aid has been countered by an increased level of passion for the issue of hunger, reaching an all time high in 2022 — increasing by 53%.
In 2022, Feeding America and their partners rescued 3.6 billion pounds of food through their work with food service, manufacturers, retailers and farmers.
More than 53 million people — one in six — turned to food banks, food pantries and meal programs for help in 2021. Without the unprecedented response from the charitable food sector and government nutrition programs, more neighbors would have experienced food insecurity. The federal government is no slacker either, in the fight against hunger, themselves running the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits — for every one meal provided by the Feeding America food bank network, SNAP provides nine. One of Feeding America’s goals is to grow and optimize the impact of Feeding America’s SNAP Application Assistance Program and for the year 2022, the network helped people submit more than 376,000 SNAP applications ever and saw a 21% increase over the previous year.
In addition, another federal program, the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) helps to supplement the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with emergency food assistance at no cost.
It was announced in a Second Harvest press release that new guidelines by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture were released earlier this year, in response to the increased need for assistance. Under the new guidelines funding has been significantly increased for those in need of food assistance.
Under the previous guidelines, a one-person household could make $19,320 annually or less to qualify. Under the new guidelines, which went into effect on July 1, 2022, a one-person household is now able to make $25,142 or less to receive assistance.
“This is almost a $6,000 differential,” said Director of Network Relations Gerry Weiss. “This significant increase has arrived at just the right time due to the cost of so many food items going up due to inflation.”
To lend a helping hand locally, donate funds to the Friendship Table, by mail to PO Box 1245, Bradford, Pa. 16701 or use this link, https://friendshiptable.churchcenter.com/giving.
For those that find themselves in need of assistance or further information, visit www.nwpafoodbank.org or call the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania’s Food Helpline at (814) 459-3663 extension 117.