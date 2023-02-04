BRYN MAWR — As colder weather encroaches, Aqua Pennsylvania is reminding homeowners they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. Frozen pipes become a concern when the air temperature drops below freezing for a sustained period.

“Any time temperatures drop below freezing for a sustained period, frozen pipes become a concern,” says Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca. “This winter, we want to provide customers with tips to keep their water flowing in their homes and actions they can proactively take to avoid frozen pipes.”

