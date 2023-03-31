The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free, interpretive Full Moon Walk in the Allegheny National Forest from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at the Timberdoodle Flats Interpretive Trail.
“We invite persons of all ages to participate in this forest ranger-led program,” said a Forest Service representative. During the walk, participants will explore the Moon, life in the forest, and how they are connected.
Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate hiking gear or winter boots and clothing; and to prepare for the weather by dressing in layers. A limited number of flashlights will be available, however participants are welcome to bring their own.
Those participating should meet at the Timberdoodle Flats Interpretive Trailhead, located off Route 59, no later than 7:20 p.m. on April 4. Plan to walk approximately three fourths of a mile.
For questions about the Full Moon Walk, please call the Bradford Ranger District Office at (814) 363-6000.