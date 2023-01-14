SMETHPORT — A Bradford man was sentenced to 7 ½ to 15 years in state prison Thursday in McKean County Court for severely beating a woman for “disrespecting him.”

Armando Aponte, 41, will serve 90 to 180 months in state prison and two years of consecutive probation and pay restitution for medical expenses due to the assault. He had pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault — extreme indifference and terroristic threats for a domestic altercation on Jan. 25, 2022.

