OLEAN, N.Y. — A big and sweet part of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s (GOACC) Southern Tier Corporate Challenge 5K Run and Walk has always been the Cereal Challenge. Results from this year’s cereal challenge were great again — 5,156 cereal boxes were donated in 2023.
Eight companies participated in the challenge. There were 2,710 boxes of cereal donated from the employees at Buffamante Whipple Buttafaro, PC and they were awarded the most cereal boxes donated award. With an employee to cereal boxes ratio of 64.5 boxes, Buffamante Whipple Buttafaro (BWB) was awarded the most boxes collected per employee.
Meme Yanetsko, GOACC chief operating officer, stated, “Each year, the pantry is pleased with the donations. This year, BWB tossed the challenge to their intern group and they ran with it.”
Each year, BWB has summer interns. Eight of their interns were split into teams and in charge of the challenge. This was incorporated into BWB’s Together We Can campaign. Jake Kohler was the winner of the BWB team with 152 boxes donated.
The “Throw Down The Cereal Spoon Gauntlet” began in 2013 as an idea proposed by community resident Joann Dombeck. D.B. Busan, the pantry warehouse manager stated, “This challenge was a brilliant idea from Joann, especially cereal during the summer months when most children are at home and the Food Pantry needs to have on its shelves.” Through the 11 years, more than 30,200 boxes of cereal have been collected. The average donation in a year is 2,748, with 2019 still the biggest collection year of 7,061 boxes.
For more information or registration details, call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.