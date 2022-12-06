OLEAN, N.Y. — After a couple year hiatus, where the event was held virtually due to COVID, this year’s local ceremony of the “Worldwide Candle Lighting,” in memory of all children who have left too soon, will be returning to Lincoln Park.

The event, held annually worldwide on the Second Sunday in December, will be held locally on Sunday, Dec. 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Square Pavilion in Lincoln Park, on South Union Street.

