ELDRED — For more than 20 years, the Eldred First Church of God has been holding an Annual Thanksgiving outreach dinner, and this year it is back to its regular pre-pandemic ways.
Valerie Archer and Karen Givan, of the Simple Blessings Ministry, said for the last seven years the ministry and outreach program has been putting on this dinner, “it’s really several ladies from the ministry within the church, Simple Blessings, who do ministry and community outreach.”
Archer continued, “this dinner is free every year. Come as you are — dine in, take out, call ahead for pick up, or have it delivered — we are here to serve.”
Dinner is a traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, squash, rolls, cranberry sauce, and even pumpkin pie.
From 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, all are invited to this free dinner. Although donations are appreciated, they are not required. Dinner will be served during the hours posted or until the food runs out.
For call ahead and delivery, contact Val at (814) 203-7460 or Karen at (814) 558-6149. In person and take out meals, the church is located at 142 South Main St., Eldred.
The event averages 350-400 meals served, and COVID did not affect this at all, said Archer, “We just couldn’t have dine-in dinner and had to only do take out. It still worked out. But we are excited to be back in the church this year.”