EMPORIUM — The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library invites the community to join them for a special unveiling and dedication of the newly named “Anna English Youth Area” on Monday, April 24 beginning at 5 p.m.
Library staff and board members will be joined by members of Anna’s family and light refreshments will be served following the unveiling. The signage was purchased thanks to a generous donation from the English Family.
Library staff encourage those who grew up with Anna as their librarian to stop by to share this event and their stories and memories.
For questions or details contact library staff at (814) 486-8011.