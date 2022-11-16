Nearly 100 miles of the North Country National Scenic Trail passes through the Allegheny National Forest, and the ANF Chapter of the North Country Trail Association maintains and promotes it.
This year, the ANF Chapter held monthly guided hikes, the Allegheny-100 Hiking Challenge (A-100) held in June and a completion patch offered for hiking all the NCT miles through the ANF.
Member Tina Toole explained, “The monthly hikes traveled over a variety of terrains and attracted up to 20 people each month. The A-100 was held in its usual format for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.”
She added that the hike lived up to its reputation as a “unique and successful event.”
“On Friday, June 10, 148 hikers started out from the Route 346 Willow Bay trailhead on a personal challenge of hiking either 25, 50, 75 or 100 miles in 50 hours,” Toole said. “Although only 50% of the hikers met their challenge, all enjoyed the time on the trail. Participants came from 16 states or provinces, with the farthest being the state of Washington, to be part of this hiking challenge.”
She explained that maintenance is a year-round priority for the local chapter, with routine maintenance and special projects.
“One project worked on throughout the year was reblazing 27.5 miles of trail,” Toole said. “Each year about one quarter of the ANF section is reblazed so that the blazing is more visible. This year the NCT was blazed from Route 321 Chappel Bay Trailhead to Henry’s Mills Trailhead.”
Another project tackled included repair work on a dozen bridges and staircases, while still others included nine bog bridges and two stone crossings to get over marshy areas or streams and one staircase to get up a steep bank.
Five trail re-routes were constructed, Toole said, for a variety of reasons, “to move the trail off of an oil road, to go around a giant blowdown, to avoid a stream crossing or to cross a stream at a safer place. The final and longest reroute was to move the trail to a different spot over the two branches of Tracy Run in Tracy Ridge. This will allow safer crossings of the two branches.”
She explained that on the north branch, a stone crossing has already been constructed and on the south branch of Tracy, a bridge will be built next year.
For the coming year, priorities continue to be maintenance and outreach.
“One priority is to increase the safety of hikers by building bridges over both Tracy Run South Branch and Johnnycake Run in the Tracy Ridge area,” Toole said. “These streams often run quite high and fast and can be quite dangerous. The Forest Service has already approved these bridges, so now the challenge will be to move in all the materials by boat and get them to the sites.”
The second priority, she explained, is the construction of a 1.25 reroute of the trail off of Branch Road. “This will make the ANF section totally roadless, except where the trail crosses large bodies of water on road bridges,” she said.
The final priorities are outreach based. The ANF Chapter would like to revamp the existing hike program to have more varied offerings, including some guided hikes for the disadvantaged. Chapter member events that will introduce new members to other members and the ANF are also planned.
There are many ways to become involved with the ANF Chapter. Participate in hikes or other events, like the Allegheny-100 Hiking Challenge. There are also many ways to volunteer. Lend a hand at trail work days, adopt a section of trail, assist at events, serve on a committee or simply hike the trail and report problems.