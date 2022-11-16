NCT Work

Participants use a grip hoist to move a giant boulder into position for the Tracy Run North Branch stream crossing. From left are Tom Moutsos (NCTA Regional Trail Coordinator), Jeff Manelick, Katie Currier (Forest Service Recreation Management Specialist), Sam Zembardo, Randy Thomas and Mike Toole.

 Photo by Tina Toole

Nearly 100 miles of the North Country National Scenic Trail passes through the Allegheny National Forest, and the ANF Chapter of the North Country Trail Association maintains and promotes it.

This year, the ANF Chapter held monthly guided hikes, the Allegheny-100 Hiking Challenge (A-100) held in June and a completion patch offered for hiking all the NCT miles through the ANF.

