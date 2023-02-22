WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will invest more than $48.6 million this year through the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership for projects that mitigate wildfire risk, improve water quality, restore forest ecosystems and ultimately contribute to USDA’s efforts to combat climate change.

The USDA is investing $17.4 million in 14 new projects. One of which is in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny National Forest through the Allegheny Plateau Habitat Restoration project.

