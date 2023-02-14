Analysts said Monday that gasoline prices are falling, but in this region, there hasn’t been much of a break at the pump.

AAA East Central said the average price per gallon of gasoline in Bradford was $3.888 on Monday, $3.790 in Brookville, $3.774 in DuBois, $3.837 in Erie and $3.899 in Warren.

