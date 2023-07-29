Bradford’s Official Festa Italiana or Italian Fest, as it is better known, is right around the corner and many Bradford natives have set aside time from their schedules to celebrate this Aug. 10, 11 and 12 in downtown Bradford.
The festival committee and volunteers work tirelessly throughout the year to bring entertainment, delicious Italian dishes and so much more to the weekend of the Festa Italiana. The LaStella Italian Club was established in the early 20th century in order to carry on the traditions and culture of Bradford’s Italian citizens. The festival itself is held on Festival Way, near the original La Stella Lodge building, built back in 1928.
On Thursday, Aug. 10, the 2023 Festa Italiana will begin at 4 p.m. in order to give guests an opportunity to tour the festival grounds before the opening ceremony begins at 5 p.m. After the official opening of the festival, a 17- piece big band, the OCTaves will fill the festival with the delightful sounds of jazz, classic rock and even some pop hits between 5:30 and 8 p.m., confirmed Mary Ann Colestro, Festa Italiana committee organizer.
Following the big band the evening will close out with the live musical entertainment of local band Second Act: playing from 8 to 11 p.m. Colestro noted that although food will be served Thursday night, the options will be limited.
Friday the Festa Italiana will begin at 11 a.m. with all the kids games and activities ready for the enjoyment of area children. In addition to the childrens activities, all food booths will be fully open and ready to serve up favorite Italian classics. Food will be served from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday.
Beginning Thursday, the Entertainment tent where adult beverages are served will be open each day, the same time as the festival. In order to enter the Entertainment tent, proper identification and manners are required, confirmed Colestro.
During the Festa Italiana this year there will be live musical entertainment on both Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Kokomo Time Band will kick the day off with upbeat tunes from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. followed by Two for Flinching playing 90’s, Pop, Rock and Dance songs from 5 to 9 p.m., with Vinny and the Mudflaps closing out Friday night playing from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.
On Saturday, from noon until 4 p.m. The Cruisers will entertain listeners with Classic Rock songs from the 50s and 60s followed by The Iron Eyes Experience playing Guitar Blues and Classic Rock music live from 5 to 9 p.m. before Darkwater takes the stage from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. playing Classic Rock and Metal tunes.
“The most important thing about the festival is that it is a fundraiser for our community,” reminds Colestro. “Last year, over 50 local organizations were given donations after the festival. Most of the booths you visit are being worked by local sports teams, youth organizations and clubs — such as Pitt athletics, BAHS sports teams, Zonta Club, Raptors football and cheer teams, Storm Athletics, First Night Bradford, and countless other groups! They volunteer their time and earn a donation for their prospective organization while serving their community at the same time!”
Make sure not to miss the Saturday evening annual fireworks display, which brings the Festa Italiana to a close until the next year.
“The fireworks are sponsored by many local businesses and patrons that graciously donate so that we are able to put on this show each year for all to enjoy,” said Colestro. “The Festa Italiana has been around for many years and the traditions continue to be passed down and we hope to continue for many years to come!”
The LaStella Auxiliary, composed of women of Italian descent, who prepare the fried dough, eggplant, baked goods and pizza, also raise enough money to donate to numerous local organizations each year. “Without the hard work, dedication and support of the LaStella Auxiliary this part of the Festa Italiana would not be possible,” said Colestro.
The Festa Italiana is organized by a small committee, comprised of the LaStella Lodge and LaStella Auxiliary, who work all year to put on this community event. It is through their hard work that members of the community can enjoy Italian traditions while having the opportunity of giving back to local organizations.