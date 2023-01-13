Ambulances

Ambulance services across the county have been turning off their sirens due to lack of volunteers and funding. Bradford City is picking up more areas as a result.

 Era photo by Dani Langianese

A call to action for more volunteers in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) by McKean County Commissioner Tom Kriener at the most recent commissioner’s is something area residents and emergency responders hope is taken seriously.

Across McKean County, townships, boroughs, volunteer fire and ambulance departments are letting go of ambulance services for a variety of reasons. Some losses are due to too few volunteers while others stated a financial strain as the ultimate reason for dismantling the service.

