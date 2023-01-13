A call to action for more volunteers in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) by McKean County Commissioner Tom Kriener at the most recent commissioner’s is something area residents and emergency responders hope is taken seriously.
Across McKean County, townships, boroughs, volunteer fire and ambulance departments are letting go of ambulance services for a variety of reasons. Some losses are due to too few volunteers while others stated a financial strain as the ultimate reason for dismantling the service.
Stephanie Scrivo, quality assurance and training coordinator of McKean County Department of Emergency Services (9-1-1 Center) said, “All of this has put a strain on the 911 center as our staff works to provide an ambulance as quickly as possible to specific locations. Except for a small area, anytime we have a 2nd ambulance call in any jurisdiction, we find ourselves reaching out to other agencies to assist. There are times when ambulance services travel throughout the county to help their neighbors with EMS Calls.”
Kriener had put the call to action out shortly after Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered a cardiac arrest on the football field. The commissioner asked what happens when a family member or neighbor has a similar experience at home and the ambulance doesn’t come right away.
Scrivo noted, “All cardiac arrest calls that are processed through the 911 Center will have the Fire Department be dispatched with the EMS Agency regardless of location.”
McKean County, according to the most recent US Census shows a county population of 40,432, with 20.1% age 65 or older, and for those under 65 years old, 14.8% are reported to have a disability.
A hearing on Pennsylvainia’s EMS Crisis took place in October 2022. It was co-hosted by Reps. Tim Bonner, R-Mercer/Butler, and Parke Wentling, R-Crawford/Erie/Lawrence/Mercer, in an effort to hear testimony concerning “funding problems, staffing shortages, delayed response times, quality of care issues and the future path of the ambulance service in Pennsylvania.”
In February of 2022, Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, announced grant funding for McKean County fire and emergency response organizations as follows: Bradford City Fire Department, $8,325.05 for EMS operations and $15,000 for fire company operations; Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, $14,992; Clermont Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Jewett, $15,000; Corydon Township Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000; Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department, Derrick City, $15,000; Eldred Borough Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Eldred, $15,000; Eldred Township Volunteer Fire Department, Eldred, $15,000; Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department, Cyclone, $14,989; Kane Volunteer Fire Department, Kane, $15,000; Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis Run, $15,000; Mount Jewett Area Ambulance Association, Mount Jewett, $8,325.05; Mount Jewett Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Jewett, $14,350; Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department, Duke Center, $8,325.05 for EMS operations and $15,000 for fire company operations; Port Allegany Fire Department, Star Hose Company No. 1, Port Allegany, $15,000; Port Area Ambulance Service Inc., Port Allegany, $8,325.05.
During the House Majority Policy Committee hearing in October, Chairman Causer said, “Our emergency medical services system is vital to ensuring access to health care in the Commonwealth, especially in rural areas where people may be further away from hospital emergency rooms and other medical facilities.”
He continued, “We have enacted policies to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates, improve access to training and encourage people to become and remain EMTs, but there is more work to be done.”
As it stands for 2023, Bradford City EMS is the primary responder to calls in Bradford, Bradford Township, Foster Township, Lewis Run Borough, Corydon Township, Lafayette Township, and Otto Township. Mount Jewett EMS has a primary area of Mount Jewett Borough, Hamlin Township, Sergeant Township, and parts of Lafayette Township. Their Basic Life Support (BLS) Services are used when needed in the Kane Area, Smethport Area, and throughout the county. Port Allegany EMS now covers the primary area of Port Allegany Borough, Annin Township, Liberty Township; and their Advanced Life Support (ALS) services are used when needed in the Eldred Area, Smethport Area, and throughout the county.
Agencies dispatched on medical calls in their area have Quick Response Service (QRS) vehicles. These are not the same as ambulances, though the personnel are thoroughly trained as EMS/EMT units. The following volunteer fire departments maintain their QRS: Lewis Run, Hilltop, Rew, Eldred Township, Corydon Township, Hamlin Township, Corydon Township.
Port Allegany VFD (QRS), Derrick City VFD (QRS), Bradford Township VFD (QRS) are dispatched with EMS when calls come in for unresponsive patients, multiple patients, there is a substantial delay in the arrival of a Transport unit, or when the 911 Dispatcher feels that QRS could be needed in their area.
Private and contracted ambulance companies also operate throughout the county. EmergyCare EMS covers Kane Borough, Wetmore Township, Highland Township, Sheffield Area; and their ALS Services are used when needed in the Mount Jewett Area and throughout the County. Priority Care services the primary area of Smethport Borough and Keating Township. Phoenix EMS serves the primary area of Norwich Township. Their BLS Services are used when needed in the Smethport Area, Port Allegany Area, and throughout the County. TLC EMS serves the primary area of Eldred Borough, Eldred Township, Ceres Township, while their BLS Services are used when needed throughout the County. BATS has no primary coverage area due to its service as a Transport Service; they also help out with both ALS and BLS in the Bradford Area and throughout the County.
State and local legislators have acknowledged there are issues with training costs and have pledged to help, but in the end it comes down to one thing — people being willing to help others. If willing to answer the call to action, reach out to the local fire department and ask about their needs and how to help.