SMETHPORT — The McKean County Amateur Radio Club is offering a free education session called “Introduction to HF Radio Communications” on Tuesday at the County Department of Emergency Services building, 17175 Route 6 in Smethport, starting at 4:30 p.m.
This two-hour training session is open to anyone who is interested in learning more about high frequency (HF) amateur radio operations. Participants do not have to be a club member to attend.
Bruce Manning, NJ3K, will be the instructor for this program.
To register for this session or to learn more about local amateur radio, visit www.w3vv.com