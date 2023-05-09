COUDERSPORT — With work continuing in the U.S. Route 6 project in Potter County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is providing an update.
Work to remove guide rail and stabilize shoulders through the work zone has been completed. The zone stretches from Port Allegany (McKean County line) to Coudersport.
Starting today, temporary traffic signals will be set to enforce an alternating traffic pattern at the bridge spanning Trout Brook. The bridge is about 5 miles west of Coudersport. Structure repairs will then commence, with an expected completion of July 1 for those repairs. Once structure repairs are complete, the temporary signals will be removed, and roadway flagging will be used for the rest of the project.
Later in May, roadwork activities will get underway, including roadway resurfacing, pipe replacements, inlets, guide rail improvements, box culvert repairs, outlet protection, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.
PennDOT expects this work to be complete by the end of October. Roadwork across this section of Route 6 will improve the condition of the roadway and result in smoother, safer travel for area motorists. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $7.6 million job.