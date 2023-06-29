WARREN — The USDA Forest Service announced Wednesday that the Allegheny National Forest Offices will be closed on Independence Day, Tuesday. Independence Day commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the establishment of the United States as a sovereign nation.
Though often perceived as integral to Independence Day celebrations, to help prevent wildfires, fireworks are never allowed in the national forest.
The Code of Federal Regulations prohibits possessing, discharging or using any kind of fireworks, or other pyrotechnic devices. Smaller consumer fireworks such as sparklers, firecrackers and bottle rockets are also included in the prohibition.
The Forest offices will reopen after the holiday and staff apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause. Regular summer business hours are: from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Bradford Ranger District Office; from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Marienville Ranger District Office; and from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Forest Headquarters in Warren. All offices are closed for federal holidays.
For camping and cabin reservations, please visit RECREATION.gov. For information on ATV/UTV/OHM motorized trail permits, visit the Recreation Passes & Permits section via https://www.fs.usda.gov/.