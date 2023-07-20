SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Put on your most festive Hawaiian shirt, pull on your dancing shoes and practice the limbo because it’s time for the Beach Party at Allegany State Park.
The day kicks-off at 3 p.m. on August 18 at the Red House Beach area where Park Naturalists will host an “Ask the Naturalist” program. This family fun event will also offer a variety of fun games and activities like spike ball, kickball, crafts, a sandcastle building contest and limbo.
Music will begin at 6:30 p.m. with The Beard & The Bird. Hailing from Ramona, Calif., while part-timing in East Otto, NY, The Beard & The Bird describe their unique sound as a blend of Western Swing, Folk, Jazz and Rockabilly. This talented duo will serenade attendees with their sweet melodies and captivating harmonies.
At 7 p.m. the headlining group, Kody and Herren will perform. Based in Springville, N.Y., Kody and Herren are multi-instrumentalists, performing on guitar, violin, harmonica, mandolin and more. Nick and Lydia’s original material is inspired heavily by roots music and their duets provide a strong chemistry on stage. Vocal harmonies and the overall dynamics of a song are very important to them and they aim to entertain every audience.
Enjoy the experience of these bands for the Beach Party!