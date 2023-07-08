SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Picture the scene: A beautiful summer evening in Allegany State Park (ASP), great live music with you smack in the middle of it.
This experience can all be enjoyed at Rock the Park beginning at 5 p.m. on July 14 at the Quaker Beach area. At the beginning of the event ASP Park Naturalists will host an “Ask the Naturalist” program, as well as hosting a variety of fun games, such as spike ball and kickball.
A bit later in the evening, at 7 p.m. the band Marshmellow Overcoat will take the stage to “Rock the Park.”
Marshmallow Overcoat has been playing their brand of classical rock for today’s concerts for over a decade. With two new original albums in the past three years and a slew of cover material, the band’s music fits almost any occasion.
Tyler, Dave, Alan and Anthony’s influences range from the Beatles to the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band’s regional touring and consistent hard work over the years has made them one of the most popular bands in the Twin Tiers, according to ASP staff.
The music portion of this free event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Quaker Beach area.
For more information on this event contact the Environmental Education/Recreation Department at (716) 354-6232 or check out our Facebook page.