Judge's gavel
File photo

BELMONT — A town of Genesee man was sent to prison for 18 years on attempted murder and other charges relating to a stabbing incident in August.

Shawn I. Deahn was sentenced in Allegany County Court to the state prison term following his conviction on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault, class B violent felonies; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; and first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony.

 

