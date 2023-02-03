ALFRED STATION, N.Y. — Announcing the open period for grant applications through the Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women (ACC-FFW). Grant applications, for individual grants, are being accepted February 1 through March 25. A thorough review of applications will precede award notifications on or around April 30.
Grants are awarded based on demonstration of need and applicant explanation on how the money will be used toward sustained self-sufficiency. The amount awarded may vary from year-to-year, based on the number of applications and funds available, up to $1,000 per grant.