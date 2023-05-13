All three seats for McKean County commissioners are up for election, and in next week’s primary, each party will elect two candidates to run in the November general election.
The Republican candidates are incumbents Tom Kreiner and Carol Duffy, who are running unopposed.
Kreiner, of Hazel Hurst, was born and raised in Bradford and graduated from Bradford Central Christian High School. He went on to continue his education at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy.
As a registered pharmacist, he worked for Rite Aid Corporation including 14 years in Kane as pharmacy manager. He also served at Tops Markets Pharmacy in Bradford and as director of pharmacy at Bradford Regional Medical Center until 2019. He remains active in Hamlin Township Volunteer Fire Department and with Mount Jewett Area Ambulance.
As a lifelong resident of Smethport, Duffy and her husband Roy have raised four children. For over 30 years, they co-owned and operated a construction and trucking company. Duffy is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a degree in business management and a concentration in accounting.
She has 19 years’ experience on the Smethport School Board and eight years as vice-president on the Intermediate Unit Nine Board. She has served as vice-president of Smethport Area Women’s Club, a member of the Smethport VFW auxiliary, Smethport American Legion auxiliary and also as a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she serves as council member and treasurer.
Three Democratic candidates are vying for two spots on the ballot — Dana Spittler, Mary Ann Wilder and James M. Hilyer.
Spittler, 58, was born in Bradford, and grew up in Limestone, N.Y., until 1983 when he moved to Smethport, where he has resided for the past 40 years. Spittler has been happily married for 32 years this October.
Spittler has been a volunteer firefighter for over 30 years. He belongs to the Smethport Fire Department, is an Emergency Medical Responder, certified interior firefighter, and CPR/AED/First Aid instructor. During the time he has served in this department he has held the positions of Assistant Fire Chief and President of the department. He is the founder of, and currently serving as the Co-Chairman of the Essential Emergency Services Training Program that oversees the Homeland Security program at the Career and Technical Center in Port Allegany. This program allows students to graduate high school certified or prepared to be certified as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and firefighters. For nine years he operated his own office for AFLAC. He is currently employed by Duffy Inc. where he is head of scheduling for the company.
Spittler’s focus as McKean County Commissioner would be the crisis in emergency services. He believes with his background in EMS along with his experience in business he will be able to help find a solution to the many problems faced in local emergency services. He will also be focusing on promoting volunteer efforts in local communities and getting better education and resources for our youth concerning the drug pandemic that is devastating the county.
Wilder, a leader of Save Bradford Hospital movement, is a retired editor of The Bradford Era. She has been working on the hospital project since its inception in 2021, shortly after the hospital suffered severe cutbacks in services. She hopes, as a county commissioner, new doors might be open to the vital quest to “save Bradford hospital.”
The hospital situation creates a ripple effect across the county, particularly when it comes to economic development.
During her time at The Era she learned many facet of government, covering municipal meetings at every level, and writing investigative pieces, feature and news stories. She has seen some significant progress in the county — the growth and development of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, for example — but also witnessed an overall decline in jobs, opportunity, income, education, and population. The crisis is apparent in the fact that McKean County’s population just dropped below 40,000.
Other key issues include a shortage of firefighters, EMTs, and ambulance services. She feels it’s imperative that efforts continue to wire the county for the Internet and cell service. And nothing is more important than jobs. She added that the Bradford area has not been represented on the county board for at least five years. She was chairman of the McKean County Democratic Committee from 2018 to 2022, and continues to represent Corydon Township on the board.
She co-founded the Era’s Less Fortunate (ELF) Christmas program, served on the board of the YWCA Bradford and is a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Hilyer, 51, of Eldred, moved to McKean County in 1991 after graduating from Triangle Tech in Erie, for a career opportunity.
For 25 years he has owned a farm in Eldred Township. Many may know him from the McKean County Fair, where he takes his draft horses – for many years he and his horses Dan and Jess gave wagon rides to the public. Hilyer is also an avid musician and has been a member of several area bands.
As a youth, Hilyer was president of his local 4-H group and active in Boy Scouts, where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Later in life he was Cubmaster of the Eldred Cub Scouts for several years.
For almost 20 years, Hilyer has been a teacher at the Olean, N.Y., BOCES CTE Center, which provides vocational education for high school and adult students, similar to our Seneca Highlands CTC. He teaches CAD-Drafting as well as Machining, and has often taught adult education classes to local residents — including employees of the Ardagh glass plant in Port Allegany.
Hilyer is married, and between him and his wife they have six children and six grandchildren. Two of Hilyer’s sons have been in the military, one is currently on active duty.
If elected, his main focus will be the economy of McKean County, as well as health care including EMS coverage and our hospital. Affordable housing and improved Internet service are also among Hilyer’s concerns.