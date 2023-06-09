The air is acrid and hazy from wildfires in Canada, while the ground is dry from a consistent lack of precipitation.
Conditions are ripe for wildfires. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has dubbed the counties of McKean, Elk and Cameron a “moderate fire danger.” While there are no countywide burn bans in place, the Mount Jewett Volunteer Fire Department has enacted a ban for the borough. While it is in effect only for the borough, the firemen asked the public to take heed.
“We are highly advising against outside burning anywhere due to the conditions being ideal for wildfires. The haze you may see outside right now is actually smoke coming from the Canadian wildfires. Please don’t burn anywhere right now.”
And the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s website drought.gov has the region in a moderate drought, too.
Bradford City Water Authority data showed that rainfall year-to-date has been 16.86 inches. Last year, from January to May, the rainfall was 21.23 inches and the annual rainfall was 51.12 inches. In 2021, conditions were drier than they are currently, with 13.22 inches from January to May, and annual rainfall of 48.14 inches.
“We’re a little below average from last year, but a little above average from 2021,” said Jody Zimmerman, administrative assistant to the Water Authority. “Drought is a little concerning this year, due to the fact that our snowfall was lower than average this past winter season, leaving us with less melt off.”
She added that Heffner Reservoir, the main one used by the city, is down around four inches, worse than normal for this time of year.
Rain is in the forecast, but it’s unlikely to be enough rainfall to cure months of drier-than-usual weather.
According to Nate Burgett, director of McKean County Department of Emergency Services, “In order for us to see a curve back to ‘normal’ conditions we would need to see a steady rain over the course of a few days. We do not want to continue to go down the path of hot/warm, dry days. If that is the case, we will move more into a drought-like environment.”
At the moderate drought level, Burgett said, “Irrigation use increases, hay and grain yields are lower than normal; honey production declines; wildfires and ground fires increase; trees and landscaping are stressed, fish are stressed; voluntary water conservation is requested; reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity.”
At the same time, much of the Eastern U.S. is dealing with smoke from Canadian wildfires. The hazardous air quality conditions can be checked at www.airnow.gov
Color-coded levels measure the air-quality conditions. Under Code Maroon conditions all residents are advised to stay indoors and reduce activity levels.
Under Code Purple conditions all residents should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor activity. Children, sensitive populations such as older people, those who exercise or work outdoors and those with lung or respiratory conditions such as asthma, emphysema, or bronchitis should avoid all outdoor activity.
Under Code Red conditions children, sensitive populations such as older people, those who exercise or work outdoors and those with lung or respiratory conditions such as asthma, emphysema, or bronchitis should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor activities. Everyone else should limit their outdoor activities
Under Code Orange conditions children, sensitive populations such as older people, those who exercise or work outdoors and those with lung or respiratory conditions such as asthma, emphysema, or bronchitis should limit their outdoor activities.
Smoke due to wildfires in eastern Canada has been contributing to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Red and Code Orange range for several days.
The weather pattern pushing the smoke from wildfires in eastern Quebec is forecast to continue until Friday for most of Pennsylvania, with conditions improving throughout the day today. DEP will continue to update the forecast to determine ongoing needs for Air Quality Alerts.