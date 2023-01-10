HARRISBURG — At the PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab at the PA Farm Show Friday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced $1.5 million in awards to schools and ag education programs through the PA Farm Bill 2022-23 — Farm to School and Agriculture and Youth Grant Programs.

Speakers during the program are to include Stephon Fitzpatrick, executive director, Agricultural Education Excellence Commission; Michelle Dubaich, assistant superintendent, West Perry School District; Shane Kaplan, Curriculum and Grants director, LEAF Project Inc.; Charlene Espenshade, executive director, Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation; and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

