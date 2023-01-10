HARRISBURG — At the PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab at the PA Farm Show Friday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced $1.5 million in awards to schools and ag education programs through the PA Farm Bill 2022-23 — Farm to School and Agriculture and Youth Grant Programs.
Speakers during the program are to include Stephon Fitzpatrick, executive director, Agricultural Education Excellence Commission; Michelle Dubaich, assistant superintendent, West Perry School District; Shane Kaplan, Curriculum and Grants director, LEAF Project Inc.; Charlene Espenshade, executive director, Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation; and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.
Nearly $1 million in ag and youth grants were awarded to youth organizations to promote development in the areas of agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship.
Nearly $536,000 in Farm to School grants were awarded to improve access to healthy, local foods and increase agriculture education opportunities for children from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
“Young people are the future of Pennsylvania agriculture and their teachers, programs, field trips and access to fresh foods frame their relationship with and understanding of ag,” said Redding. “This $1.5 million will spark new interests in farming by connecting students to agriculture education, while also improving access to nutritious foods.”