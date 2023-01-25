UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension has once again received funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Health cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control, Environmental Health Capacity building initiative to provide no-cost drinking water testing to a limited number of homeowners in Pennsylvania using private water wells, springs, or cisterns.
To qualify for free water testing, Pennsylvanians must live in a household that uses a private water well, spring, or cistern as their primary source of drinking water and must register for and attend a one-hour educational webinar. Webinars will be offered on March 7 at 6 p.m., May 2 at noon, and June 29 at 2 p.m. Registration for each event is required and limited to approximately 55 households. After attending the webinar, homeowners will be mailed a water testing kit.