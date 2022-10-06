HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor announced Wednesday his department released more than $66 million in state aid to help dedicated volunteer firefighters save lives and protect property across Pennsylvania.
“This crucial funding will help more than 1,850 volunteer firefighter relief associations to provide equipment, training and insurance for Pennsylvania’s volunteer first responders,” DeFoor said. “At a time when many volunteers are spending more time raising money than fighting fires, these state funds are more important than ever.”
A total of 2,514 municipalities received $66,713,411 for distribution to volunteer firefighter relief associations (VFRAs), which are legally separate from the fire departments that they support.
The funding comes from a 2 percent state tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by Pennsylvania residents from out-of-state insurance companies. The amount of tax revenue available for distribution varies from year to year. Regional funding totals for 2022 are as follows: Central: $4,861,844 (Elk County, $166,648; Cameron County, $24,403; Potter County, $106,339), Northwest $2,653,285 (McKean County, $157,228); Northeast, $6,856,109; Susquehanna Valley, $16,358,077; Greater Pittsburgh, $12,703,476; Lehigh Valley, $3,479,246; and Southeast/Greater Philadelphia, $19,801,374.
In addition to distributing the funding to VFRAs, the Department of the Auditor General audits those organizations to ensure aid dollars are spent as required by state law.