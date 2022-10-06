HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor announced Wednesday his department released more than $66 million in state aid to help dedicated volunteer firefighters save lives and protect property across Pennsylvania.

“This crucial funding will help more than 1,850 volunteer firefighter relief associations to provide equipment, training and insurance for Pennsylvania’s volunteer first responders,” DeFoor said. “At a time when many volunteers are spending more time raising money than fighting fires, these state funds are more important than ever.”

