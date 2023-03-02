Leaders of small school districts are eagerly awaiting next week’s first budget proposal from Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Will he deliver a significant investment in public education, like was called for in the school-funding lawsuit victory that came last month? Right now, Otto-Eldred Superintendent Matt Splain, who serves as president of the Pennsylvania Association of Small and Rural Schools and who testified at the trial, is cautiously optimistic.
“Tuesday will be a big day,” Splain said, speaking to The Era, along with senior attorney Margie Wakelin of the Education Law Center. Shapiro is scheduled to unveil his first budget plan Tuesday when he speaks to a joint session of the Legislature.
“I am really anticipating that he’s going to show some strong leadership,” Wakelin said of Shapiro. “I believe that’s the stage we’re in right now. We’re calling it a downpayment — a really significant increase in funding.”
Lawyers for the school districts argued in court that Pennsylvania’s school funding system relies disproportionately on local property taxes, helping to widen the gap between rich and poor districts.
The court’s ruling did not determine a figure for how much the state should distribute or how, leaving it to the Legislature, the governor and school districts that sued to determine a plan to address the violations. The decision gave no deadline.
Other states with similar suits, however, have shown legislative action is not often swift. In some cases, there’s no guarantee it comes to fruition. Lawmakers have not often approved enough funds to be entirely compliant with a court’s ruling, or the cases can return to court time and time again in attempts to push lawmakers to act.
Despite the lawsuit victory, the parties involved know the road ahead is a long one.
“What’s really important is a plan moving forward (for our educational funding system) to become constitutional, to meet the guarantee in the constitution of a comprehensive, effective, and contemporary system of public education,” Wakelin said.
“We know the tasks aren’t done yet,” Splain said. “We’ll make sure our voices are heard.”
Now is the time to act, Wakelin said. The state has a budget surplus, a Rainy Day Fund which could be used to bring about more equitable school funding.
“This is a clear and decisive ruling from the court,” she said, speaking of President Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer’s 786 page decision, in which Splain’s testimony is referred to 27 times. “You can’t just say education is a priority. You need to be backing that up with action.
“Action is a significant investment. More money is necessary for our state to provide the education that is required,” she said.
“There needs to be a plan for how we’re going to be maintaining an adequate level of funding,” Wakelin said. “One thing that became really clear from testimony from Matt and superintendents in other districts, is that our children can learn. They can all be proficient on the state standards, but with the current level of funding, not all our students are succeeding.”
The link between more funding and better results isn’t just anecdotal. Splain said, “We’re at a point where we can show some progress.
“We’ve had some extra funding for covid relief. We are showing some progress. We’re doing some good things. We need this funding continually to show success that is sustained, to promote success for our kids,” he said.
Splain talked about the lack of funds for Otto-Eldred School District, and how that impacts students.
“We’ve got gym teachers trying to raise funds for equipment. School teams are fundraising for uniforms,” he said. “That doesn’t happen in other places. They have resources to draw from. We’re at the mercy of the state for 85% of our funding.”
Speaking of the materials and equipment the district has, Splain said, “We try to prolong the life for as long as we can. For us to provide the basics is a stretch. Every budget cycle is a struggle to maintain a balance.
“You’ve got to maintain a staff that is qualified and competent,” he said. “When you don’t have the resources to pay at the highest levels, it’s a challenge. We don’t have a cushion in our budget.”
Wakelin said it was testimony like Splain’s that helped the judge understand what students in smaller districts really see on a daily basis.
“The disparity that Matt described, that’s not a thorough and efficient system like the constitution requires,” she said. “To meet the state standards, the ability to educate them to that level shouldn’t depend on where they live and the ability to tax local wealth.
“That’s what our trial really showed. That’s the inequity our trial showed,” she said. “We need to be thinking about giving all students that meaningful opportunity to succeed.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.