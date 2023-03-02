Leaders of small school districts are eagerly awaiting next week’s first budget proposal from Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Will he deliver a significant investment in public education, like was called for in the school-funding lawsuit victory that came last month? Right now, Otto-Eldred Superintendent Matt Splain, who serves as president of the Pennsylvania Association of Small and Rural Schools and who testified at the trial, is cautiously optimistic.

