There’s help available for Bradford City water and sanitary customers in danger of having their services shut off for unpaid bills, but it’s imperative to move quickly — the pot of funds is small and the need may be great.
Steve Disney, executive director of the Bradford City Water and Sanitary authorities, urged residents to apply as soon as possible before the deadline of Aug. 11. However, the fund may close as soon as the funds have been depleted.
“So it’s important for our customers to act quickly by applying at the County Assistance Office on Chestnut Street,” Disney stressed.
Pennsylvania’s Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) was created by the American Rescue Plan Act. In 2022, statewide, more than 129,000 applications were received and the program distributed approximately $43.2 million to assist families who lost or were at risk of losing water service in their homes.
The program is to be temporary, a one-time assistance, unlike annual programs for other utilities like heating assistance through LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program). Yet because Pennsylvania used the funding in the way it was meant to be used, they were recognized by the federal government and given a bit more cash to help a few more people.
A spokesman of the state Department of Human Services explained that $5 million is all there is in the program this year, and it’s first-come, first-serve.
“The program was always intended to be temporary,” he said, explaining that Pennsylvania was one of the states that the federal government noted used their funding to its full benefit. “Because of how other states spent their funding, the federal government reallocated it.”
There was $24 million left at the national level, and Pennsylvania’s allocation of that is $5 million to help more people through the LIHWAP program.
Through LIHWAP, a temporary federal emergency water and wastewater assistance program, Pennsylvania homeowners or renters can receive up to $2,500 in benefits if their household income is below the state’s 2023 income guidelines: https://www.dhs.pa.gov/Services/Assistance/Pages/LIHWAP.aspx.
Water and Sanitary Authority customers in need of financial support for their water/sanitary bills can apply at the local County Assistance office on Chestnut Street in Bradford or visit Pennsylvania’s Compass website: https://www.compass.state.pa.us/compass.web/public/CMPHome for additional information on LIHWAP and application assistance.
Customers can also call the Water or Sanitary Offices for assistance on how to apply.
Applications for LIHWAP opened Monday. Under LIHWAP, eligible households can receive one crisis grant for drinking water service and one crisis grant for wastewater service of up to $2,500 each. Crisis situations can include past-due water bills, termination of utility service, and having received notice that service will be shut off within the next 60 days.
Receiving utility assistance through another program like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) does not prevent a household from receiving assistance through LIHWAP if the applicant meets LIHWAP eligibility criteria. If a household has previously received LIHWAP for one water type, they cannot receive another LIHWAP grant for the same water type but could receive it for the other.
Households may qualify if they rent or own their home, have an overdue water or wastewater bill that they are responsible to pay, and if the household is within the income limit for their household size. Grants are issued directly to water service providers, and families must meet income requirements.