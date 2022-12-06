Organist at Pitt-Bradford

James Kealey

The Annual Advent and Christmas Organ Recital on the Sarah B. Dorn Organ in Harriett B. Wick Chapel returns this year at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

James Kealey, an internationally acclaimed organist and doctoral candidate at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., will play at noon Dec. 9.

