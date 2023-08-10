GIFFORD – Calvin and Erelyn Abbott of Gifford are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
The former Erelyn Eck and Calvin Abbott exchanged vows Aug. 11, 1973, at Mount Jewett United Methodist Church, followed by a wedding reception at Mount Jewett American Legion. The couple honeymooned in Niagara Falls and built a home on Droney Road in Gifford, where they still reside.
Calvin retired from his career in electronics repair and retail in 2011. Erelyn retired from Tops Markets in 2005, to babysit her twin grandchildren. They have two children, Kimberly Abbott Cole of Mount Alton and Daniel (Julie) Abbott of Wooster, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Alexander and Julianna Cole and Hannah and Ava Abbott.
In their retirement, the couple has enjoyed spending time with family and their dog Gizmo, going to activities and sporting events for their grandchildren, going out to eat, crafts, gardening and working on home improvement projects.
They will spend their anniversary in Pittsburgh, attending a Pittsburgh Pirates game and dinner with their children and grandchildren. Anniversary cards may be sent to: P.O. Box 99, Gifford, Pa., 16732.