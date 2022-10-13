PITTSBURGH — The average AAA Insurance vehicle damage claim for a deer incident is about $5,000.

Cooler weather and shorter days mean more deer are now gracing Pennsylvania’s roadways. The number of deer-vehicle collisions increases during October and peaks in November and December. To reduce inconvenience, costs, and potential danger, AAA East Central cautions motorists to be especially vigilant on the road in animal-prone areas.

