AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend, setting a record for the holiday. Domestic travel over the long weekend will increase by 2.1 million people compared to 2022. This year’s projection surpasses the previous July 4th weekend record set in 2019 of 49 million travelers.
“Whether you’re traveling by car or flying to your destination over the Independence Holiday weekend, it’s going to be very important to pack your patience,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “More and more Americans are making travel a priority, and in fact, this will be the highest projected holiday for air travel in 20 years.”
This July Fourth weekend is expected to set a record for the number of Americans traveling by car. AAA expects 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.4% over 2022 and 4% higher than 2019. This summer, gas prices are well below what they were one year ago. The national average for a gallon of regular was $4.80 on July 4, 2022. Gas prices have remained steady the past couple of months, with the national average hovering around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon, thanks to the lower cost of oil.
Air travel is also expected to set a record. AAA projects 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations over Independence Day weekend, an increase of 11.2% over 2022 and 6.6% over 2019. The previous Fourth of July weekend air travel record of 3.91 million travelers was set in 2019. The share of air travelers in the overall holiday forecast this year is an impressive 8.2% — the highest percentage in nearly 20 years.
Other modes of transportation are also on the rise this year. AAA expects 3.36 million people will travel by bus, cruise, or train over the long weekend, an increase of 24% over last year. While more travelers are turning to these modes this year, the number is not expected to surpass 2019’s total of 3.54 million.