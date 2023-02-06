PITTSBURGH — The year 2022 was a costly one for many motorists due to collisions, weather and distractions.
While all automobile insurance claims may not be avoidable, most can be by driving defensively and following simple tips. In addition to reducing the risk of a claim, it’s a good idea for motorists to be aware of the most common claims to avoid paying higher premiums.
“Automobile insurance is important because it provides financial protection in case you or your loved ones are involved in a crash,” said Jonathon King, vice president of insurance sales, AAA East Central. “In addition to collision coverage, auto insurance can also protect you from fire, theft and vandalism.”
AAA East Central reveals the top automobile insurance claims filed by members in 2022:
Rear-end collisions/Fender Benders
A seemingly minor automobile crash in the region can cost almost $7,000 in damage and increase the cost of insurance as well as result in serious injury or death. This type of crash made up 15% of all auto insurance claims AAA East Central processed in 2022. Often these types of crashes are the result of distracted driving.
To avoid being involved in a rear-end collision or fender bender AAA East Central recommends:
- Put down the phone. Stay fully focused when driving. Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles the risk for a crash. Ask passengers for help or pull over if reading or writing a text message is necessary.
- Activate Do Not Disturb. This smart phone feature alerts everyone that the motorist is driving and will respond when they have reached their destination.
In 2022, collisions caused by backing up a vehicle, on average, cost more than $1,800 per claim and made up 10% of all auto insurance claims AAA East Central processed.